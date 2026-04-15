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Canada’s energy minister pushes 'progressive' oil growth, industry leaders warn of lost competitiveness

Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.
Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson.Ben Nelms/CBC
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Cdnpoli
Oil And Gas
Canadian Association Of Petroleum Producers
Oil
Oil And Gas Emissions
Mark Carney
Cenovus Energy
Cdnpol
Oil And Gas Development
Bloomberg
Lisa Baiton
Jon McKenzie
Memorandum Of Understanding
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson
Tim Hodgson
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement

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