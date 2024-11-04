Canada’s EV charging goal in the ditch: Report reveals only 6% of needed chargers installed

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed that Canada has only installed 6% of the public EV charging ports required to meet its 2035 electric vehicle (EV) mandate, despite $1.2 billion in subsidies spent so far. Blacklock's Reporter says with nearly 447,000 charging ports estimated as necessary, only 28,800 are currently in place.“To meet electric vehicle charging demand in 2035, Canada’s electric vehicle charging network is estimated to require close to 446,800 public charging ports,” wrote Wilkinson in a report tabled in the Commons. The minister emphasized that the financial burden to meet this demand cannot fall solely on federal taxpayers. “This demand must be met through investment from all levels of governments and private companies, utilities, and other organizations,” he stated.The figures were disclosed in response to a request from New Democrat MP Brian Masse, who inquired about Canada’s current and projected EV charging infrastructure.Canada has 25.7 million vehicles on its roads, but only 1.3% are electric, according to a recent Statistics Canada report. Despite the modest number of EVs currently in use, the government’s goal is that all new car sales will be electric by 2035.No federal department has yet calculated the full cost of Canada’s electric car mandate, including associated rebates and subsidies. Departmental focus groups have raised concerns about the pace and planning of this energy transition, noting that “lack of a clear path forward combined with aggressive targets were seen as a cause for concern for many.” Some Canadians questioned whether the rapid timeline could lead to excessive job losses and spending, with risks that may outpace benefits.“Many value a transition to clean energy, but there is a sense it must be done correctly and at the right pace,” the focus group report summarized. “Otherwise too many jobs will be lost too quickly, too much money spent too soon, and too many risks taken.”For Canadians, rising energy costs remain a top concern, particularly for lower-income households struggling with inflation. The study found that some blamed the carbon tax for increased energy bills, while others questioned the fairness of $5,000 federal rebates for EV buyers, especially those who do not own cars or cannot afford one.