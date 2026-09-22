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Canada's finance minister defends Trans Mountain equity offer to First Nations

Canada’s finance minister says First Nations groups along the Trans Mountain pipeline route to the BC coast deserve compensation after years of delayed ownership negotiations, while he defended the Liberal government’s offer of a combined 15% equity stake and a $2.5-million lump-sum payment to each participating community.
Canada’s finance minister says First Nations groups along the Trans Mountain pipeline route to the BC coast deserve compensation after years of delayed ownership negotiations, while he defended the Liberal government’s offer of a combined 15% equity stake and a $2.5-million lump-sum payment to each participating community.Screenshot
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Energy
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Oil And Gas
Pipelines
Oil
Trans Mountain
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Cdnpol
Trans Mountain Corp
Oil Pipeline
Trans Mountain Expansion
Stephen Buffalo
Francois-Philippe Champagne
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