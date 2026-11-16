Canada’s food inflation climbs to 2%, ending four-month slowdown

In October, Canada's food inflation rose to 2% compared to a year earlier — marking the end of "four consecutive months of slowing grocery inflation."This is according to Statistics Canada data released Monday, which the Food Professor, or Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, who runs an agri-food lab at Dalhousie University, points out signals an end to the slowdown in food inflation, which lasted from June to September, with inflation decreasing each month. As in September, food inflation increased to 1.7% compared to a year earlier, slower than overall inflation, which rose to 3.1% compared to a year earlier.Overall inflation did, however, hold steady in October, remaining at 3.1%. .So, what drove up inflation in October?One main culprit is fresh vegetables, which rose by 1.4% in October in comparison with October last year, a stark contrast to September, when fresh vegetable prices had actually declined from a year earlier, by almost 3%.Another large driver was condiments, spices and vinegars with prices up by 2.6% compared to a year earlier.Even eating-out prices rose by 3.1% — at the same rate as inflation — compared with a year before. .Statistics Canada also notes that, compared with October 2020, grocery prices overall have risen almost 32%.