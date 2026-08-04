Canada's fourth most wanted murder suspect arrested in Langley after nationwide manhunt

A man ranked fourth on Canada's most wanted list has been arrested in Langley, B.C., after a joint operation involving the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and the Winnipeg Police Service.CFSEU-BC announced Tuesday that officers arrested Tresor Horimbere on July 30 after locating him in Langley. Horimbere was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder issued in Winnipeg and had been listed as the No. 4 fugitive on the BOLO Program's Canada's Most Wanted list.The arrest was led by CFSEU-BC's Uniform Gang Enforcement Team with support from the unit's investigative teams.Given the high-risk nature of the operation, officers from the RCMP Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team assisted in taking Horimbere into custody without incident.Following his arrest, Horimbere was turned over to the Winnipeg Police Service, which will oversee the murder prosecution and provide any future updates related to the homicide investigation.CFSEU-BC credited close cooperation between law enforcement agencies for the successful arrest."No single police agency can combat violent crime alone," said Sgt. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer for CFSEU-BC."The successful arrest of a fugitive wanted for murder is the result of strong partnerships, intelligence-led policing, and the dedication of officers committed to public safety."Sangha said the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team and CFSEU-BC investigators routinely work alongside police agencies across British Columbia to locate high-risk offenders while minimizing risks to officers and the public.He described the arrest as another example of the results that can be achieved through coordinated policing efforts.CFSEU-BC said any further information regarding Horimbere or the underlying homicide investigation will be released by the Winnipeg Police Service.