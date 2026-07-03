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Canada’s heavy oil demand rises as Strait of Hormuz risks reshape global energy markets

Tanker calling at the Westridge Marine Terminal in the Port of Vancouver.
Tanker calling at the Westridge Marine Terminal in the Port of Vancouver.Courtesy of Trans Mountain
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Energy
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Trans Mountain
Canadian Energy Centre
Rbc
Canadian Energy
Strait Of Hormuz
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion
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