Canada’s heavy oil demand rises as Strait of Hormuz risks reshape global energy markets

CALGARY — Canada’s heavy oil is emerging as a strategic commodity for global energy security as buyers seek alternatives to Middle Eastern crude amid ongoing concerns over shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.According to analysis highlighted by the Canadian Energy Centre, global markets continue to assess the long-term implications of recent tensions involving Iran and the United States, with the future stability of the Strait expected to influence energy trade patterns well beyond the current crisis.Analysts at RBC say one of the biggest challenges facing international refiners is a shortage of heavy crude oil. Many refineries in Asia were designed to process heavy sour crude from the Middle East and have been forced to rely on lighter American oil grades as a temporary substitute.Heavy oil differs significantly from lighter crude varieties. It is denser and more viscous, requiring specialized refining equipment that many facilities have spent decades building around supplies from the Middle East.Canada is uniquely positioned to help fill that gap as one of the world's largest producers of heavy oil, primarily from Alberta’s oil sands..Canada joins European, Japanese Strait of Hormuz statement in effort to keep waterway open.The completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has already transformed Canada's access to Asian markets, allowing significantly larger volumes of Alberta crude to reach overseas buyers.Data from ATB Economics shows Canadian oil exports to Asia surged from approximately $500 million in 2023 to $9.3 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 1,700%.The growing importance of Canadian oil was also recognized by leaders of the G7 during their June meeting in Évian, France.In a joint statement focused on strengthening global energy security, G7 leaders committed to accelerating efforts to diversify energy supply routes and reduce dependence on vulnerable chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz.The leaders specifically highlighted Canada’s role in meeting future energy demand, stating they welcome the potential for Canada to provide significant additional energy capacity to global markets in the years ahead.The comments underscore how geopolitical instability in key producing regions is creating new opportunities for Canadian heavy oil producers as countries seek more reliable and politically stable sources of energy.