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Canada’s inflation holds at 3% as gasoline and travel costs rise

Gasoline prices are down since the retail carbon tax was scrapped. It’s only one part of the tax burden, and it looks as if it will be going up again soon.
Gasoline prices are down since the retail carbon tax was scrapped. It’s only one part of the tax burden, and it looks as if it will be going up again soon. Tom Fletcher photo
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Inflation
Bank Of Canada
Gas Prices
Tiff Macklem
Statistics Canada
Desjardins Group
Canada gas prices
travel costs
Toronto-Dominion Bank
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