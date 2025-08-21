News

CANADA'S MILITARY: G7 status, mid-tier firepower

The annual ranking places Canada 28th out of 145 nations.
Canada has been ranked 28th overall in the 2025 Global Firepower rankings.
Canada has been ranked 28th overall in the 2025 Global Firepower rankings. Canadian Armed Forces via Instagram
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Military
Military Equipment
reviving the Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Armed Forces Members
global firepower
military hardware
canadian global affairs institute
David Perry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news