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Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested in Spain

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has reportedly been arrested in Spain after more than three years on the run.
Canada’s most wanted fugitive has reportedly been arrested in Spain after more than three years on the run.Courtesy of Radio-Canada
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