Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested in Spain

CALGARY — Canada’s most wanted fugitive has reportedly been arrested in Spain after more than three years on the run.According to Radio-Canada, 36-year-old All Boivin — who was considered the country’s most wanted fugitive — was taken into custody by Spanish authorities.Boivin had been evading police since February 2023 and was ranked at the top of the Bolo Program’s list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives in December 2024 alongside fellow Quebec fugitive Dave Turmel.The Bolo Program, launched in 2018, is designed to raise public awareness of priority wanted persons identified by Canadian police agencies.Turmel was arrested in Italy several months after being added to the list and remains in custody while contesting extradition proceedings.In a statement, the Sûreté du Québec said it is communicating with investigators in Europe and working to verify reports that Boivin has been arrested.Boivin, who is from Saguenay, is wanted on multiple criminal charges, including alleged break-and-enters, kidnappings, aggravated assaults, drug trafficking and weapons trafficking.The provincial police force said it is working alongside the RCMP and Interpol as the investigation continues.Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest or any potential extradition proceedings.