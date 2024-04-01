Canada's Niagara Region declares state of emergency due to upcoming solar eclipse

Canada’s Niagara Region has proactively declared a state of emergency due to the influx of visitors going to observe the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8. Massive crowds of up to a million people are expected to flood the region, local media reported. This comes after several school boards in Ontario announced school closures, a truncated school day or an activities day on April 8. At least four US states issued warnings to residents to stock up on supplies for at least a week in preparation for the eclipse. Oklahoma is bringing in the national guard and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a warning to pilots to prepare for disruptions in air travel.Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley declared the state of emergency, effective immediately, in what he called “out of an abundance of caution” in a statement Friday. Bradley said invoking the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act gives local authorities more tools to manage the health and safety of residents and visitors and protect critical infrastructure. “On April 8, the spotlight will be on Niagara as thousands of visitors join us to share in this once-in-a-lifetime event and we will be ready to shine,” Bradley wrote. “I would like to thank all of our local governments, first responders and community organizations who have been working together diligently to make sure our community is able to offer a safe and unforgettable experience, both for our visitors and for all those who call Niagara home."Officials advise against wearing regular sunglasses or homemade glasses to view the eclipse, but to wear only ISO 12312-2-certified eclipse glasses. The statement also tells people not to pull over on the side of the road and get out of the car, especially on highways, to look at the eclipse. The public is also urged to be prepared for long lines and crowded spaces, and to prepare in advance with supplies such as groceries and gas. The region will issue local traffic directives on April 8, including extra signage, and will be modifying programs and services, with selective closures, that day.