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Canada’s oil commitment given reality check as maintenance and pipelines limit output

Cenovus Energy's Christina Lake oil sands site.
Cenovus Energy's Christina Lake oil sands site.Courtesy of Cenovus Energy
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Oil Sands
Canadian Association Of Petroleum Producers
Oil
Suncor Energy
International Energy Agency
Imperial Oil
Cenovus
Rbn Energy
Canadian Natural Resources
Bloomberg
Tim Hodgson
Martin King
Iran-US-Israel war
Taylor Lee

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