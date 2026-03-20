Canada’s oil commitment given reality check as maintenance and pipelines limit output

CALGARY — Ottawa’s commitment to supplying 23.6 million barrels of oil as part of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) plan to boost oil supply in the coming months faces massive hurdles due to the industry’s seasonal production cuts for maintenance, a scarcity of pipeline space and the looming threat of wildfires.Bloomberg reports that on Thursday the IEA confirmed Canada’s commitment to help a global initiative to supply 400 million additional barrels to the market would come from production increases.Canada is set to be the third-largest contributor to the program, with the additional crude equal to about 130,000 extra barrels per day (bpd) if rolled out over the next six months.However, Canadian oil producers face significant limits in boosting output in the short term, even as global supply disruptions push prices higher and increase pressure for additional barrels.According to Taylor Lee, vice-president of upstream research at Rystad Energy, companies are already planning to take more than 300,000 bpd offline for maintenance in the spring, with another 400,000 barrels scheduled for the fall.Those turnarounds will be difficult for companies to delay..UPDATED: IEA announces record 400 million barrel oil reserve release amid Iran conflict, surging prices.“Maybe in the max case scenario, you could get 200,000 bpd, but through deferral of maintenance,” Lee said.“These maintenance and deferral periods involve long lead times. Most of these companies have their budgets set.”Currently, no major oil sands producers including Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil have revealed any plans to postpone the maintenance work.Alberta — which produces roughly 85% of Canada’s oil — typically sees output fall an average of 5.7% in the second quarter, with May being the lowest production month of the year according to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) data.Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson announced the country’s contribution last week, when the 32-member IEA made the move in a bid to address a near-total shutdown of oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, where about 20% of global crude flows.As one of the world’s largest crude exporters, Canada holds no strategic petroleum reserve, but is one of the world’s largest crude exporters, producing more than 5 million bpd.Even as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices have climbed toward US$100 per barrel in recent days, higher output doesn’t mean major producers can access export pipelines, as infrastructure capacity remains tight..Alberta oil production reached record levels in 2025.Enbridge has been rationing space on its Mainline system, while the Trans Mountain pipeline has been running at up to 96% capacity in recent months and could tighten further as Asian buyers look for alternatives to Middle Eastern suppliers.Martin King, managing director of North American energy market analysis at RBN Energy, has also said that shipping crude by rail is uneconomic under the current conditions.“There’s not really room on the pipe, and if you’re going to put it on rail, the differentials right now would have to be more attractive and they’re not attractive enough,” King stated.“So it’s a little bit of a mystery from where this crude is supposed to originate and how it’s supposed to get to market.”Industry groups such as the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) have also said meaningful production growth would require new pipeline infrastructure, adding there is “very minimal short-term ability” to increase output in response to global disruptions caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict..'THE WORLD NEEDS MORE ALBERTA OIL AND GAS:' Smith gushes about Alberta's resource industry in her speech to UCP donors.Turnarounds scheduled for the spring include major work on Suncor’s Firebag in-situ oil sands site starting in April that will cut output by 85,000 bpd for the second quarter, with additional downtime on the company’s Base Plant mine upgrader set to reduce output of bitumen and synthetic crude as well.Further downtime is scheduled at Cenovus’s Foster Creek operation, Suncor’s Fort Hills mine and Imperial’s Kearl site, with a combined reduction of about 85,000 bpd in the same quarter.Repairs on Suncor’s majority-owned Syncrude upgrader, planned for March through May, were pushed back until August due to an unrelated breakdown. Unplanned risks also loom as wildfires in northern Alberta forced temporary shutdowns of about 350,000 bpd of oil sands production last year, and the 2026 season is set to soon be underway.While new supply is on the horizon, relief will not be immediate, however, Cenovus is adding wells at Foster Creek, and International Petroleum Corp.’s Blackrod oil sands project is expected to begin production this year.