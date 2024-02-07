'CANADA’S PRAVDA': Musk slams Toronto Star

Elon Musk has compared the Toronto Star to Soviet state media Pravda, in response to the publication’s bias against opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. Pravda was the official newspaper of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, with a circulation of 11 million. Subscriptions were mandated by law for state-run companies. Poilievre posted to Twitter (“X”) Tuesday afternoon that the Star is making a “ridiculous attack” on him and is “trying to write a hit piece” about him and his family. The matter caught the Tesla billionaire’s attention and he retweeted with a comment stating, “The Toronto Star has become Canada’s Pravda.”The Star was allegedly compiling a hit piece on the Poilievres for spending $300 on a kiddie pool for their kids last summer. “The Toronto Star is trying to write a hit piece on the fact that my wife bought a small $300 splash pool a couple years ago which we paid for and put up ourselves,” Poilievre wrote. “Separately they are attacking us for the (National Capital Commission) installing a safety fence at Stornoway to protect our kids after threats to my family.”.Anaida Poilievre, the Conservative leader’s wife, posted some comments the post garnered, calling out Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for sicing the largely government-funded Toronto Star on his opposition while he himself invited a Nazi to parliament and a swanky Toronto event. “Explain to me how a $300 pool is a bigger deal than inviting a Nazi to hang out. Anyone? Can anyone help me here?!” said one commenter.“I have the exact same pool,” another commenter said. “Splurged last summer for the kids since under Justin I can’t afford much else. You having the same one instead of a 20k vacation should speak volumes.”