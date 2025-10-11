Canada’s privacy chiefs meet in Banff to tackle AI, cyber and health data risks

Federal, provincial and territorial privacy and access to information regulators wrapped up their annual meeting in Banff this week, focusing on emerging threats and opportunities in digital privacy. The two-day gathering, hosted by Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner, brought together commissioners and ombuds to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing concern over storing Canadians’ health information outside the country.Experts highlighted a range of risks in the online ecosystem, including AI, misinformation, protection of children, and human-centric cybersecurity. Emily Laidlaw, a Canada Research Chair in cybersecurity law at the University of Calgary, detailed the impact of online harms on freedom of expression and the broader information landscape.A key topic was the storage of health data on servers outside Canada. Michael Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-Commerce Law at the University of Ottawa, urged regulators to consider whether data localization should be enforced under privacy or other Canadian laws..Cybersecurity remained a top priority. Daniel Couillard and Richard Larose from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security provided an overview of the Cyber Centre’s mandate, the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026, and opportunities for inter-agency cooperation.AI applications in administrative tribunals and health care were also examined. Paul Daly of the University of Ottawa discussed how AI could improve efficiency in tribunals while noting potential risks. Ross Mitchell from the University of Alberta reviewed the use of AI scribes in physician-patient interactions and emphasized the importance of safeguarding privacy rights in these applications.Regulators also reviewed recent legislative developments and key court decisions affecting access and privacy, noting the need for ongoing modernization in response to a rapidly evolving digital landscape..“Our annual meeting offers the opportunity to spend time together in person to discuss emerging issues, share insights and experiences, and strengthen our joint commitment to protecting the access and privacy rights of all Canadians,” said Diane McLeod, Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner.“Most of us live much of our lives online, and while this brings benefits, it also presents privacy risks. I am pleased this year’s meeting focused on protecting privacy and providing access in the context of our changing world.”Alberta’s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner oversees compliance with provincial and federal access and privacy laws, including the Access to Information Act, Health Information Act, Personal Information Protection Act, and the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, operating independently of government.