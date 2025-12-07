News

Canada’s race relations chief says safety for Jews can’t be guaranteed, relies on ‘hope’

Mohammed Hashim
Mohammed Hashim
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Jews
Sen. Mary Coyle
Canadian Race Relations Foundation
Mohammed Hashim
Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue
Bais Chaya Mushka
Sen. Marilou McPhedran
Gayatri Jayaraman

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news