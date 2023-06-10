House with key
A new Fraser Institute study showed that in over a quarter of urban neighbourhoods in Canada, the number of housing units decreased from 2016 to 2021. This is happening even though many cities in the country are experiencing a housing shortage.

“Policymakers across the board acknowledge there is a lack of new housing in Canada’s cities, and yet, large swaths of the urban landscape have seen little to no increase in the number of housing units, or worse, they’ve actually seen a decline,” said Josef Filipowicz, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and co-author of Making Room for Growth: Housing Intensification in Canada’s Cities, 2016-2021. 

