Canada's top 10 baby names of 2025

Canada's most popular baby names for 2025 have been rounded up, and we're listing them all for you, dear reader.According to Statistics Canada, over 350,000 babies were born in the 2024-2025 period.Babycenter has laid out the most used names — naming them as follows....Ladies first, here's the top 10 girls' names of 2025:1. Olivia2. Amelia 3. Sophia4. Emma 5. Isabella 6. Charlotte 7. Elaina 8. Ellie9. Aurora 10. Mia.Now for the boys, here's Canada's top 10 boys' names:1. Noah 2. Liam 3. Oliver 4. Elijah 5. Mateo6. Levi7. Lucas8. Ezra9. Asher10. Luca.Interesting to note, joining the top 100 girls' names in 2025, Josephine was at No. 96, rejoining for the first time this century — having last appeared in the top 100 in 1943.Vivian, another name, was last seen in the top 100 in 1934 — and rejoined this year at No. 99. As for Alberta, over 52,000 babies were born in the province in 2025.The province's top names this year are not yet available — but the government has posted those from 2024..For the top nine (there are only nine listed) girls' names in 2024, we've got:1. Olivia 2. Charlotte3. Amelia4. Sophia5. Emma6. Ava 7. Harper8. Sophie9. Ellie.The top 10 most popular boys' names in 2024 were:1. Noah2. Oliver3. Liam 4. Theodore5. Henry6. William7. Ethan8. Leo9. Levi10. Jack