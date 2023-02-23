VPD

The underground economy grew 18.9% in five years, Statistics Canada data show. The increase of billions in undeclared transactions followed a Canada Revenue Agency threat to begin fingerprinting tax evaders, According to Blacklock's Reporter.

“While the residential construction business has historically been the largest contributor to underground economic activity it was particularly high in 2021 as underground economic activity in this industry increased 32.8%” StatsCan said yesterday in a report The Underground Economy In 2021.

