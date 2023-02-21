Cyber crime
By Reid Small

The underground economy grew 50% in five years, Statistics Canada data show. The increase of billions in undeclared transactions followed a Canada Revenue Agency threat to begin fingerprinting tax evaders, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“While the residential construction business has historically been the largest contributor to underground economic activity, it was particularly high in 2021 as underground economic activity in this industry increased 32.8%,” StatsCan said yesterday in a report The Underground Economy In 2021.

(4) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

All you have to do is read the news on any day in any independent media and find government waste and corruption. 10% pay increase for a CBC CEO who retired 5 years ago?! Why would anyone pay more in taxes than the have too? Cash is king, and once digital money is pushed through, it will be almost impossible to tax bartering.

PersonOne
PersonOne

THIS: “Left unchecked, the underground economy would erode people’s faith in the integrity and fairness of Canada’s tax system.

I have news for them. We have no faith in the tax system now. Canadians pay way to much tax now, and we see it spent on patronage and overseas concerns. They dont spend it on Canadians, they spend it on government pet projects as directed by the World Economic Forum, and NATO, the UN. You know, those organizations that many of our elected officials attend to as board members.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The largest contributor isn't residential construction, it's crooked liberal politians and it isn't even close.

G K
G K

In our world run by a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher I use the underground economy and pay cash whenever I can. Trudeau's hand is reaching farther and farther into my pocket and I have nothing left to give...

