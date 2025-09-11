Canadian ambassador boasted about fleeing Kabul while Afghans were left behind

Canada’s last ambassador to Afghanistan privately praised diplomats’ escape from Kabul as having “set the standard,” even though Canada was the first NATO ally to shut its embassy and leave citizens and allies stranded.Blacklock's Reporter says Reid Sirrs made the comments at a closed-door “Afghanistan Evacuation Recognition Ceremony” in October 2022 at Global Affairs headquarters in Ottawa. Records obtained through Access To Information show his remarks were ghostwritten by staff who suggested he emphasize “examples of bravery.”Sirrs told about 80 officials that the evacuation was a “remarkable effort” and gave a “special shout-out” to staff who helped shut down the mission and flee on Canadian military aircraft just before the Taliban overran the airport. He claimed the effort “set the standard for future challenges.”In reality, Canada closed its embassy on August 15, 2021, trapping 1,290 citizens. .Records show Sirrs commandeered one of only two RCAF planes in Kabul and left on a half-empty flight while Afghan interpreters and Canadian residents were left behind.At a Commons hearing later, Sirrs defended the decision, saying Kabul was too dangerous to remain. “We could hear explosions. We could see fires all over the city,” he testified. He added it was “quite close for us” as two planes departing after his were swarmed by desperate Afghans clinging to aircraft.Witnesses blasted the retreat. .Retired Major-General David Fraser said Ottawa “could have done more” to evacuate people. Afghan War veteran David Lavery testified the ambassador’s departure left “no representatives of the Canadian Embassy on the ground” to issue emergency visas.Afghan interpreters who once risked their lives for Canadian troops said the hasty withdrawal left them and their families hunted by the Taliban. “We are in desperate need of saving our families,” said Hameed Khan. “We lost. We failed. Look at us now.”