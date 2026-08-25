Canadian-American man arrested in BC on U.S. child sexual exploitation charge

A dual Canadian-American citizen accused of producing sexually explicit images of a child aboard his sailboat in Hawaii has been arrested in BC at the request of U.S. authorities.Donald Steven Lang, 62, was arrested over the weekend following an indictment in Hawaii on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.According to court documents, Lang allegedly produced images depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct between September and December 2024.U.S. authorities allege the images were produced aboard Lang's 52-foot sailboat, Ishi.Lang is described by authorities as an amateur sailor known to travel around the world and frequently harbour in Hawaii.“Protecting children from sexual predators is a priority of the highest order,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division.“We will continue to pursue this alleged offender and work with our law enforcement partners to return him to the United States to face trial for the crimes he is charged with committing.”U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson for the District of Hawaii credited the FBI and Canadian authorities with locating and arresting Lang.“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is unwavering in our commitment to protecting Hawaii’s children and bringing to justice anyone preying upon them,” Sorenson said.“I commend the continued dedication and great work of FBI and our Canadian law enforcement partners for apprehending Mr. Lang quickly and safely so that he can face justice in U.S. District Court in Hawaii for his alleged crimes.”.The FBI said Lang has been accused by multiple victims of sexually abusing a minor.“Donald Lang has been accused by multiple victims of committing sexual abuse of a minor,” said FBI Criminal Assistant Director Heith Janke.“Lang’s apprehension was the direct result of the collaboration of the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Pacific Region.”Lang was previously indicted in Idaho on separate child sexual abuse charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor between 2003 and 2007, according to the Justice Department.The latest allegations have not been proven in court.If convicted on the Hawaii charge, Lang faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.He could also face between five years and life on supervised release and a fine of up to US$250,000.The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is investigating.The RCMP's Tofino General Duty, Island District General Investigation Section, Nanaimo Detachment and Island District Emergency Response Team assisted in Lang's apprehension.The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs also assisted in securing the arrest.