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Canadian among 69 killed in deadly Spain train crash

Second deadly train disaster strikes Spain this year, two Canadians among those injured.
Second deadly train disaster strikes Spain this year, two Canadians among those injured.X/ChatGPT
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Spain train crash
Madrid-Seville high-speed railway
Renfe train
high-speed train collision
high-speed train collision Spain
Urda spain
Renfe train crash
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez