Canadian among 69 killed in deadly Spain train crash

It has been confirmed that among the victims of the recent high-speed train collision in Spain, one Canadian and four Americans have been killed.Over 540 people were on board the train at the time of the collision last week, while more than 100 people were injured and 69 were killed.Of those 69 dead, 66 have been identified, with 54 of the victims being Spanish nationals.Just last week, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) reported six Canadians were among the injured in the crash, while one was unaccounted for..None of the Canadians injured or dead have been named for privacy considerations.Other victims have been identified as from France, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Tunisia, Portugal and the Czech Republic.The crash took place between two trains in a town near Urda in the province of Toledo in central Spain, when a state-run Renfe train barrelled towards a privately run and stationary Iryo train. It is the second train crash to happen on Spanish railways in nine months.On January 18, in the province of Toledo, further south on the same line as the most recent crash, a train collision killed 46 people..Second deadly train disaster strikes Spain this year, scores dead — Canadians among injured.As reported by CTV News, the crashes have caused public confidence in the Spanish rail line to dwindle, which had been previously hailed for its speed and safety.Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has since pledged an investigation and improvements to restore trust in the system that transported some 45 million travelers just last year — including millions of tourists.The collision was the deadliest the railway has seen since 2013, when 80 people died in a passenger train derailment near the city of Santiago de Compostela.Spain operates one of the largest high-speed railway networks, amounting to about 3,900 km of track and connecting major cities throughout the country..According to a CNN report, the accident was caused by both computer system failure and apparent human error. After the accident, Spain's railway infrastructure operator, Adif, has suspended high-speed services between Madrid and the southern Andalusia region, without revealing when it will reopen.