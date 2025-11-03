Canadian among the dead after avalanche strikes Himalayan peak

Tragedy struck early Monday morning in Nepal’s rugged northeast when an avalanche tore through the base‑camp of Yalung Ri (approx. 5,600 m) in the Rolwaling Valley, killing a total of seven people — including five foreign climbers and two Nepali guidesAccording to Nepalese authorities, five others at the camp were injured; some remain missing. Among the deceased foreigners are reported to be one Canadian alongside Americans and an Italian, although official confirmation of identities remains pending.The avalanche struck at approximately 4,900 metres (16,070 ft), where the climbers’ base camp had been established, the Guardian reported. The group was attempting the ascent under increasingly dangerous conditions — heavy snowfall and deteriorating weather had been blamed. Rescue efforts were hampered by high winds and low visibility. A helicopter attempt was aborted due to weather, forcing ground teams to proceed on foot.Local police sources say the crew of foreign climbers and Nepali guides were about an hour and a half into their climb when the mass of snow broke loose.While the name and hometown of the Canadian climber have not yet been released publicly, Canadian media outlets and mountaineering‑networks are confirming the victim’s nationality. Yalung Ri — though lower than Nepal’s famed eight‑thousanders — is still a serious mountaineering challenge. The region’s glaciers, steep slopes and unpredictable weather combine to elevate risk. Avalanche danger is ever‑present in the Himalayas, particularly during transitions between seasons or after fresh snow. Mountaineering‑experts caution that even experienced climbers can be caught off‑guard.