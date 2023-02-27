Canyon Meadows

Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre 

 Courtesy Greg Debicki/City of Calgary

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) has started a petition calling on the City of Calgary to stay charges against two Calgary teenagers demonstrating against a sex-based rights protest. 

“We have watched protests across Canada for years and we know that officers have discretion whether to lay a charge or not,” said the CAHN in a Monday petition. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

jaysonbaird80
jaysonbaird80

A man living out his sexual fantasy in front of children should end up with criminal charges..... we cannot let this go any further.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

Who promotes hate? Government and anti-hate networks.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Crazy men that want us to believe what they believe.

Report Add Reply
rmannia
rmannia

So the law is meant to target specific protesters. The protesters that happen to be angry about men exposing their genitalia to little girls.

Why was public flashing considered a crime?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.