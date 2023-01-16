Church

The Canadian Armed Froces appointed gay advisors to help “innovate” religious instruction, according to a briefing note. It follows a cabinet-appointed panel’s recommendation that Catholic chaplains be purged from the army, navy and air force over church teachings that contradict federal policy, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“We have established senior advisor positions including an indigenous and LGBTQ advisor to the Chaplain General to raise awareness, education and innovate,” said a December 6 briefing note. Advisors were to “further promote diversity and inclusion within the Chaplain Service,” said the note Military Chaplains.

