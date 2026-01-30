Canadian Armed Forces member dies during NATO mission in Latvia

A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed to eastern Europe has died while serving with a Canadian-led NATO force in Latvia, the military confirmed Friday.Gunner Sebastian Halmagean died near Riga on Thursday while deployed on Operation REASSURANCE with NATO’s Multinational Brigade Latvia. National Defence said the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation by Latvian Military Police, with support from Canadian Forces Military Police.Officials said there is no indication the incident poses any increased threat to Canadian or allied troops currently deployed in the region.Halmagean was originally from Hamilton, Ont., and was posted to the 4th Artillery Regiment (General Support), Royal Canadian Artillery, part of 6 Canadian Combat Support Brigade based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B.He was serving with the Air Defence Battery within the Multinational Artillery Battalion Group in Latvia. .Halmagean had been a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for nearly three years, and this deployment marked his first overseas posting.Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan said Halmagean’s death is being deeply felt across the Canadian Armed Forces, calling him a young soldier at the beginning of a promising career whose dedication to service will be remembered.Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command, said Halmagean deployed on Operation REASSURANCE with a strong sense of duty and commitment to serving Canada, adding his condolences to the family, friends, and fellow soldiers affected by the loss.Operation REASSURANCE is Canada’s largest overseas military mission, contributing forces to NATO’s deterrence efforts in Central and Eastern Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.