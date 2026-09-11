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Canadian Army restructures divisions to focus on domestic defence, major conflict preparedness

Canadian Army doing away with regionally-focused divisions, will restructure to modernise and streamline the force to allow for more unified command and focused operations
Canadian infantry soldiers
Canadian infantry soldiersUS National Guard
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Canadian Armed Forces
Caf
Department Of National Defence
Canadian Army
CFB Edmonton
1st Canadian Divison
Canadian National Defence
Canadian Army Restructuring
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Western Standard
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