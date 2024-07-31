Canadian athlete violently vomits after Olympic triathlon swim in contaminated Seine

Immediately after finishing the triathlon race, Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk violently vomited on the mats where the broadcast cameras were stationed. Mislawchuck placed ninth in the men's Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon race.

Several other athletes sprawled out on the mat after completing the demanding competition that consisted of a 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride, and 10-km run.

Paris 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps said Olympic officials “followed rigorously the process set by World Triathlon.”

“The results were quite positive to launch the competition,” she said, per the Associated Press.

Despite Paris spending US$1.5 billion on cleaning up the Seine, monitoring Tuesday morning found high levels of E. coli in the iconic river and officials deemed it too dangerous for swimming. Yet, on Wednesday, officials announced the Seine was clean enough for athletes to swim. Testing was done 21.5 hours ahead of the opening dive.

E. coli levels spiked regularly during testing conducted July 17 to 23, to the point of double what is considered safe for human exposure under World Triathlon regulations. As much as a mouthful of E. coli-infected water can cause gastrointestinal issues.