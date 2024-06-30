Canadian athletes struggle financially despite Olympic dreams

Top amateur athletes in Canada, including future Olympians, face significant financial struggles, earning less than minimum wage and accumulating credit card debt, according to a Department of Canadian Heritage report. Blacklock's Reporter says the research found that these athletes typically earn $34,945 annually, with expenses exceeding income by $4,583 per year."Money is a significant barrier" to pursuing athletic careers, the report stated. Almost one in seven athletes incur debt, with 56% carrying credit card balances and 47% relying on family help. The average repayable debt amounts to nearly $3,000.The financial strain affects athletes' ability to attend international competitions, access proper nutrition, housing, and equipment. Findings were drawn from questionnaires with 1,971 top amateur athletes. The heritage department paid $80,184 for the survey by Ekos Research Associates.Despite their struggles, many Canadians value supporting international athletics like the Olympics, with 32% rating them "very valuable" and 34% "fairly valuable". However, 26% do not consider them valuable at all.Canada hosted Olympics in Montréal in 1976, Calgary in 1988 and Vancouver in 2010. Canadians also hosted the Commonwealth and forerunner British Empire Games in Hamilton in 1930, Vancouver in 1954, Edmonton in 1978 and Victoria in 1994. The Pan-American Games were held in Winnipeg in 1967 and 1999, and Toronto in 2015.The Paris Olympics kick off next month.