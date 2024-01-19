Canadian beats ticket for not using ArriveCAN app to disclose vax status

A man ticketed for not using the ArriveCAN app has had his charges dismissed.Scott Bennett was issued a ticket at the Pearson International Airport on July 12, 2022, for not using the controversial ArriveCAN app to disclose his COVID-19 vaccination status as he returned to Canada from a trip abroad.An officer for the Public Health Agency of Canada, who was to be the sole witness for the prosecution at trial, failed to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice. So, on January 16 2024, the public prosecutor withdrew all charges.After Bennett was issued the ticket, he filled in the back of it to request an early resolution meeting with the prosecutor. Legal counsel, supported by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, attended that meeting and informed the prosecutor that they intended to raise Charter issues to defend Bennett against the prosecution.Charter section 8 prohibits unjustified search and seizure, and Charter section 9 prohibits arbitrary arrest and detention. The defence was prepared to argue that being forced to disclose vaccination status violates Charter section 8 and that the quarantine mandate violates Charter section 9.Bennett received a trial notice that his case was to be heard at the Mississauga Provincial Offences Court, which is usually reserved for traffic tickets with fines of less than $1,000. That court set the trial date without input from the defence. Had that trial proceeded, Bennett would have had only a few minutes to present Charter arguments.Counsel for Bennett filed a Notice of Constitutional Question on December 20, 2023, to restate their intention to raise section 8 and 9 Charter issues, and then filed a motion to adjourn to trial. This would have allowed the defense enough time to fully argue the Charter issues. The January 2024 court date was then set.In 2022, Bennett was one of 11 applicants requesting a judicial review, supported by the Justice Centre, that challenged the constitutionality of the ArriveCAN app in Yates v. Attorney General of Canada. The federal policy of requiring Canadians to use the ArriveCAN app when returning to Canada was discontinued on September 30 2022. The Federal Government then brought a motion to dismiss the case for mootness (irrelevance), which the court granted.The decision to dismiss the challenge to ArriveCAN for mootness was affirmed by the Federal Court of Appeal in July 2023, although the Court also ruled Canadians could still pursue constitutional challenges when fighting their ArriveCAN tickets. Bennett had hoped to do that, but the prosecution witness failed to appear.Chris Fleury, counsel for Bennett, found both good and bad in how the case was resolved."Mr. Bennett is obviously thrilled with this outcome, which is very positive for him personally. At the same time, we are both disappointed that the constitutionality of the Federal Government’s decision to detain citizens based on their vaccination status may never see judicial scrutiny," Fleury said."Tomorrow morning, the Federal Government could make it mandatory for all returning Canadians to use ArriveCAN and there would be no court ruling on the books about whether this mandatory requirement complies with the Charter."