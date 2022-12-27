Blood donation

Canadian Blood Services is shutting down the blood clinic on Grand Marais Road next summer.

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) said there is an immediate need for donors across the country to book and keep appointments and grow the blood and plasma supply for patients. 

“Weather conditions are presenting significant challenges to our redistribution opportunities, making national inventory balance a challenge,” said CBS Chief Supply Chain Officer and Vice President of Donor Relations Rick Prinzen in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Why would I, one of clean blood, donate to an organization that will not allow me to have clean blood in return? I will not, Moreover, why would I, one who can no longer receive full medical attention, organ transplants, etc because I refused the jab-poison, continue to have my name on the organ donor list? I will not there either and have removed myself from that list as well. If they want my help they best start treating me like a human being. Until that time, bugger off.

