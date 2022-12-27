Canadian Blood Services (CBS) said there is an immediate need for donors across the country to book and keep appointments and grow the blood and plasma supply for patients.
“Weather conditions are presenting significant challenges to our redistribution opportunities, making national inventory balance a challenge,” said CBS Chief Supply Chain Officer and Vice President of Donor Relations Rick Prinzen in a Tuesday press release.
“We urge donors from all communities across Canada, who can safely get to a Canadian Blood Services donation centre, to book an appointment as soon as possible to help restore and grow the blood and plasma supply for patients.”
A major snowstorm swept through Ontario on Friday, snarling traffic, closing schools, delaying flights, and knocking the power out for tens of thousands of people.
“We may only see one of these storms every five or 10 years,” said Environment Canada meterologist Mitch Meredith.
Environment Canada warned strong winds, heavy snowfall, and possible flash freezing will make travel difficult and likely disrupt Christmas plans for many people. Winds are expected to reach up to to 100 km/h in certain parts of Ontario, which could be higher in areas close to Lake Ontario.
The release said the snowstorm has led to a shortfall of about 10% of CBS's expected blood and plasma donations. It said continuing threats of storms and illnesses might further impact collections, as the national inventory of several blood types is far below optimal.
Prinzen said CBS has cancelled many collection events since December 20. He said donors have experienced difficulties meeting their scheduled appointments.
The executive went on to say every donation counts. He added it “could literally save a life.”
The national blood inventory has declined by more than 35% since the start of October. It has three or four days of several blood types on hand.
Prinzen said the ideal inventory of fresh blood products is between five and eight days. He said CBS can and will turn this around, and it needs donors to fill all open appointments.
CBS locations have normal hours this week and into the new year.
The release continued by saying the need for platelets is pressing and ongoing for patients with serious bleeding or those undergoing cancer treatments. It said platelets are a vital blood component with a shelf life of seven days.
O-negative blood donors are especially needed because this blood type can be transfused to any patient. In times of emergency or for newborn patients, O-negative blood makes a lifesaving difference.
Prinzen said CBS is “extremely grateful to the donors that regularly donate and also respond to these immediate needs.”
“Ensuring that the national supply meets patients’ needs over the coming weeks is an imperative for all of us,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Why would I, one of clean blood, donate to an organization that will not allow me to have clean blood in return? I will not, Moreover, why would I, one who can no longer receive full medical attention, organ transplants, etc because I refused the jab-poison, continue to have my name on the organ donor list? I will not there either and have removed myself from that list as well. If they want my help they best start treating me like a human being. Until that time, bugger off.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.