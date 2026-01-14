Canadian Brewhouse faces heat from Alberta independence supporters

EDMONTON — The Canadian Brewhouse is facing backlash from Alberta independence supporters after abruptly cancelling an independence event scheduled for Monday. "Canadian Brewhouse can confirm that this event is not taking place," reads an X post from the bar on Monday. The event, scheduled for that evening at a Canadian Brewhouse in northwest Edmonton, was intended to provide an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the independence movement and to sign the Stay Free Alberta referendum petition. "We did not approve, host, or partner with this event, and our name and location were used without our knowledge or authorization. We are not affiliated with the organizers or the cause associated with the event."Going further, the restaurant explained on Tuesday that, "Like many hospitality venues, we receive a high volume of inquiries and reservations for a wide range of gatherings every day and we were unaware of the events taking place.".Organizers scrambled to find an alternative venue before settling on Swamp Donkey, an ammunition store in Spruce Grove."We will be hosting a stay free Alberta event here tonight if you would like to come and get your signature on paper for the better future of Alberta, please come on down from 6 PM this evening," reads a post on the store's Facebook page.Despite organizers securing a new location, many supporters of the independence movement have reacted negatively to Canadian Brewhouse's decision to cancel the event. .Frustrations intensified as word spread that Canadian Brewhouse was scheduled to allow a trivia night, in support of the campaign to recall UCP MLA Searle Turton, on Friday. .Individuals who oppose Alberta independence, however, applauded the restaurants decision to cancel the independence event. "I just got a call from the GM at The Canadian Brewhouse, located at 12711. 97 St NW and they are NOT hosting an independence talk at their establishment. I repeat, once they found out who registered, they cancelled it," reads a post from Laurie DW in the "Enough Is Enough UCP!" Facebook group. "Hah! Nice. I guess we’re going to the Brewhouse tonight!," reads a comment from Cris Mercer on DW's post. .After taking heat for their decisions, the Canadian Brewhouse announced on Tuesday that they have cancelled all upcoming reservation that do not align with their policy against hosting political rallies, protests and petition events in their resturaunts. "Our locations are designed to be welcoming community spaces, and we do not endorse, support, or take positions on political or ideological movements of any kind," reads a portion of the statement posted on X. The trivia night supporting the recall Turton campaign is included in these cancellations.