Richard Wagner

Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner 

Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) Chief Justice Richard Wagner told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a chronic shortage of judges in the federal court system is putting criminal trials at risk and could undermine public confidence. 

“The current situation is untenable, and I am worried it will create a crisis in our justice system, which is already facing multiple challenges,” said Wagner in a letter to Trudeau obtained by Radio-Canada

Big10-4
Big10-4

Could undermine public confidence? Too late, the judicial system is as corrupt as the government!

Free Canada
Free Canada

I don't trust our supreme court. They are all controlled by the corrupt Liberals/WEF. Sadly new Justices that will follow the rule of law and respect our bill of rights and Constitutions, need to be appointed to our countries highest court.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Let me interpret if I may…..we must have more judges that will do the regimes bidding, and put more of these “radicals” in jail, and the one we can’t jail, we must intimidate them to the point they will be so afraid to speak up, we will silence them through intimidation by prosecution, and if that doesn’t work we will have the proper judges in place to strip away their rights and freedoms, as we tell them we cannot question the judicial system, “the courts have ruled” will be the saying from now on……. Did I get that about right?’

dieraci13
dieraci13

Judges should be elected like in the USA. This liberal dictatorship can't stand

