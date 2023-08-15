Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Chinese envoys are accusing Canada of interfering in the country’s business, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Facts speak louder than words,” said the Chinese embassy in a statement.
“It is Canada that interferes in other countries’ internal affairs and it is Canada that spreads lies and disinformation.”
The Chinese embassy called cabinet “malicious, farfetched and extremely ridiculous.”
It said China has never meddled in other countries’ internal matters and opposes foreign interference. It added Canada has connived for a long time through websites, media, officials, senators and MPs to attack and smear the Chinese government.
Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday embassy staff in Ottawa might have been responsible for a suspicious, abnormal campaign on WeChat to discredit the Conservatives.
“China’s role in the information operation is highly probable,” said Global Affairs Canada.
The embassy denied misconduct, but made no mention of the expulsion of Chinese spy Zhao Wei in May, who was implicated in threats against MPs.
For some time, it said Canada has hyped various versions of Chinese interference, but it has not produced evidence.
It said cabinet’s complaints were nonsense and intended to discredit the Chinese government. It denounced and rejected these complaints.
The embassy urged Canada “to abandon its ideological bias, stop spreading China-related lies and false information, stop misleading the public and stop undermining the relationship between the two countries.”
“Otherwise Canada will have to bear all the consequences,” it said.
Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu said in 2020 unnamed media and politicians were to blame for poisoning relations.
“People continue to smear and stigmatize China, attack China’s political system and paint a bleak picture of China-Canada relations,” said Cong.
“Some Canadian media, out of the motive to seek attention, distort the truth about China which has misled the Canadian public.”
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme announced in June it was investigating claims China tried to threaten and intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and his family.
Duheme told the House of Commons Procedure and House Affairs (PHA) Committee of the open investigation. The PHA has been investigating China’s actions in the 2021 election to gather information about Chong's family as revenge for his work in exposing the Uyghur genocide.
Duheme and Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn said they contacted Elections Canada’s commission about additional allegations raised by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC).
