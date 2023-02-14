Freedom Convoy
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) announced a new legal victory on the anniversary of the invocation of the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy.

“The government had tools other than the Emergencies Act. We are arguing in court it did not meet the high legal threshold to invoke the act. There was a blockade in Ottawa that needed to be addressed, but the government did not need new tools to do so," said Cara Zwibel, director of Fundamental Freedoms for the CCLA.

WCanada
WCanada

We will remember for a long time to come.

