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Canadian commander warns 'the army we have is not the army we need'

The Commander of the Canadian Army has said the country’s armed forces are embarking on an ambitious modernization effort to prepare for an increasingly unstable geopolitical environment and warned the current force is no longer sufficient to meet emerging threats.
The Commander of the Canadian Army has said the country’s armed forces are embarking on an ambitious modernization effort to prepare for an increasingly unstable geopolitical environment and warned the current force is no longer sufficient to meet emerging threats.WS/David Wiechnik
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Canadian Armed Forces
Military
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Mark Carney
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Department Of National Defence
Canadian Army
Mark Wright
Military Spending
defence spending
military hardware
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