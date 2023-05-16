It was just a matter of time before a humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence was introduced. That time has come.
Vancouver BC-based Sanctuary AI, which bills itself as “a company on a mission to create the world's-first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots,” unveiled Phoenix, the world's first humanoid general-purpose robot, said the company in a press release.
“Phoenix is powered by Carbon, a pioneering and unique AI control system, designed to give Phoenix human-like intelligence and enable it to do a wide range of work to help address the labor challenges affecting many organizations today,” said Geordie Rose, co-founder and CEO, Sanctuary AI.
Rose said Sanctuary’s technology has the capacity to complete hundreds of tasks identified by customers from more than a dozen different industries.
"We designed Phoenix to be the most sensor-rich and physically capable humanoid ever built and to enable Carbon's rapidly growing intelligence to perform the broadest set of work tasks possible," he said. "We see a future where general-purpose robots are as ubiquitous as cars, helping people to do work that needs doing, in cases where there simply aren't enough people to do that work."
Phoenix stands approximately 179 centimeters, can lift a maximum load of 63 kilograms and travel at approximately 5 kph at a maximum.
The carbon power system/software platform understands the human voice and instructions, enabling Phoenix to think and act to complete tasks like a person, said Sanctuary in its press release.
Sanctuary AI’s strength is its literal take on general-purpose and emphasis on creating a technology that can conduct physical work just like a person, said Rose.
"To be general-purpose, a robot needs to be able to do nearly any work task, the way you'd expect a person to, in the environment where the work is," he said.
"While it is easy to get fixated on the physical aspects of a robot, our view is the robot is just a tool for the real star of the show, which in our case is our proprietary AI control system, the robot's Carbon-based mind."
The ultra rich globalist dream is to live forever and we are the guinea pigs. That's what AI is all about.
The 4th Industrial Revolution will not be kind to humanity.
