It was just a matter of time before a humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence was introduced. That time has come.

Vancouver BC-based Sanctuary AI, which bills itself as “a company on a mission to create the world's-first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots,” unveiled Phoenix, the world's first humanoid general-purpose robot, said the company in a press release.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

The ultra rich globalist dream is to live forever and we are the guinea pigs. That's what AI is all about.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

The 4th Industrial Revolution will not be kind to humanity.

Report Add Reply

