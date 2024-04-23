Canadian cops launch $1-million incentive to capture the country's most wanted

In a move aimed at mobilizing communities to assist law enforcement, the Bolo Program unveiled a $1-million reward fund on Tuesday. This announcement came alongside the release of an updated Top 25 list of Canada's most wanted fugitives, with Michael Bebee topping the chart as the #1 suspect for a brazen shooting in Toronto.Bebee is wanted in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers, an incident that shook Toronto nine months ago. Offering up to $100,000 for information leading to Bebee's arrest, the Bolo Program made a poignant appeal to the public, echoing the sentiments of Shamar's grieving family."To those who know the location of Michael Bebee: Shamar would have given you the benefit of the doubt, so we are trying the same," said Shamar's family in a heartfelt statement. "Here we are, nine months later, locked in place, drowning in despair and pleading for someone to release us from this agony."Additionally, rewards of up to $100,000 were announced for the remaining Top 5 suspects, with rewards of $50,000 each for another 10 individuals on the list.This unprecedented $1 million reward pool, managed by a trusted law firm, aims to incentivize the public to come forward with information leading to the capture of these fugitives. Max Langlois, Director of the Bolo Program, emphasized the importance of community involvement in crime prevention efforts.Accompanied by Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun, Langlois introduced a new initiative called the Bolo Lineup. This online rewards program encourages Canadians to participate in identifying fugitives in virtual lineups, with a chance to win one of 100 prizes, including a $10,000 travel voucher and various tech gadgets."The Bolo Program is incentivizing members of the public to be on the lookout not only today, but in the days, weeks and months to come," stated Langlois, highlighting the program's innovative approach to community engagement.Demkiw reiterated the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and communities, emphasizing the shared goal of creating safer environments for all citizens.For detailed information on each case, individuals are encouraged to visit the Bolo Program website at boloprogram.org.