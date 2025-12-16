Canadian counter-intelligence officer charged with espionage reportedly shared information with Ukraine

A Canadian counter-intelligence officer facing charges of espionage allegedly shared unauthorized sensitive operational secrets with Ukrainians, according to a report from the Globe and Mail. Master Warrant Officer Matthew Robar appeared in court on Monday after being charged and arrested on multiple offences related to passing highly classified information to a foreign entity. The entity was not made public, however. An article published on Tuesday by the Globe and Mail reported that sources said the entity was Ukraine, as Robar believed he was helping them there against Russia. .On Monday, the prosecution presented evidence that sheds light on the allegations against Robar. The Globe reports that prosecutors said Robar had an unauthorized conversation with an individual from a foreign intelligence agency sometime between November 2023 and April 2024. In that conversation, Robar revealed details about a project that was never approved, involving unconventional activities and sensitive techniques.Robar then met the entity without permission in September 2024 and formed a relationship with the country's intelligence service, also without approval. Emails from the entity in October 2024 showed that they and Robar were friends and that they provided Robar with advice and directions. According to prosecutors, those emails indicated that the entity had information the Canadian government was trying to protect. .Robar was released from military detention on Monday under strict conditions, including surrendering his passports and avoiding any contact with individuals linked to the country to which he is accused of revealing information. Charges against Robar include sharing “special operational information to a foreign entity or to a terrorist group,” under Section 17 (1) of the Foreign Interference and Security of Information Act. “Every person commits an offence who, intentionally and without lawful authority, communicates special operational information to a foreign entity or to a terrorist group if the person believes, or is reckless as to whether, the information is special operational information,” the act states.Conviction of the offence could result in a lifetime prison sentence. Robar was released from military jail on Monday under strict conditions, including surrendering his passports and avoiding any contact with individuals linked to the country he is accused of revealing information to.