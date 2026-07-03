Canadian country music icon Tommy Hunter dies at 89

CALGARY — Canadian country music legend Tommy Hunter, whose television career spanned nearly three decades and helped introduce generations of Canadians to country music’s biggest stars, has died at the age of 89.Hunter died of natural causes on Thursday, according to his business manager, Brian Edwards.Born in London, Hunter became one of the most recognizable faces in Canadian broadcasting through The Tommy Hunter Show, a CBC music program that aired from 1965 until 1992.Often referred to as “Canada’s Country Gentleman,” Hunter built a loyal audience across the country while showcasing both established performers and emerging talent. Over the years, his program featured appearances from country music stars including Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Anne Murray and a young Shania Twain, who was then performing under her birth name, Eileen.Beyond his work as a television host, Hunter enjoyed a successful music career of his own and became one of the most influential figures in Canadian country music.His contributions to entertainment earned him numerous honours, including three Juno Awards and a Gemini Award. He was also inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and was appointed to both the Order of Ontario and the Order of Canada.Hunter is survived by three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.