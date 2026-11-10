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Canadian crude oil exports to China up 159% last quarter ahead of Carney's visit

Canadian exports of oil and agricultural products to China surge as the relationship between Ottawa and Beijing continues to heal ahead of the prime minister's second visit
Canadian crude oil exports to China have risen 159% in last quarter as Canada seeks to diversify its international trade
Canadian crude oil exports to China have risen 159% in last quarter as Canada seeks to diversify its international trade Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Oil And Gas
Crude Oil Exports
Canola
Canadian Oil And Gas
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Canada-China relations
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
beef exports
canadian exports
Canadian exports to China
Western Canadian exports