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Canadian data breach costs hit record average of $7.11 million as cyberattacks target critical industries

The uOttawa - IBM Cyber Range in Ottawa.
The uOttawa - IBM Cyber Range in Ottawa.Courtesy of IBM
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Supply Chains
Supply Chain
Cybersecurity
Cybercrime
Ibm
Cybercrime Investigative Team
Data Breach
Data Breaches
chris sicard
Ponemon Institute
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