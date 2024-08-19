Canadian diplomat resigns amid investigation for lewd misconduct

A high-ranking Canadian diplomat abruptly resigned while under investigation for inappropriate behavior, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed. Blacklock's Reporter says the resignation preempted potential termination for misconduct, including lewd comments and unwanted sexual advances toward colleagues."The executive resigned before the conclusion of the investigation," the department stated, noting that the resignation came as management was preparing to revoke the diplomat's security clearance — a move that would have led to automatic dismissal.While the department did not disclose the identity of the diplomat or the embassy involved, it confirmed that the investigation found the executive guilty of making sexually oriented comments, unwelcome advances, inappropriate gestures, and inappropriate staring at employees."The executive did not demonstrate the judgment and leadership expected from a person in a position of authority within the organization," the department said. "These actions undermined the integrity of the public service and constituted a serious breach of the departmental Values And Ethics Code."Despite the legal immunity from prosecution that diplomats enjoy for misconduct abroad, the department emphasized that such conduct is subject to heightened scrutiny and public interest. The Conduct Abroad Code highlights the importance of maintaining the highest standards, as any adverse perception of diplomats' actions could negatively impact Canada's reputation.According to a report titled Addressing Misconduct And Wrongdoing At Global Affairs Canada, 56 employees were named for various forms of wrongdoing last year. Incidents ranged from fraud and bid-rigging to bullying, nepotism, and the misuse of government resources."Our ultimate goal is to foster a culture of zero tolerance for bad behavior of any kind," the report stated, acknowledging concerns over the department's ability to uphold values and ethics and effectively address misconduct.