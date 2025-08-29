Canadian economy shrinks as US tariffs hit exports and business spending stalls

Canada’s economy shrank in the second quarter as U.S. tariffs hammered exports and business spending slowed to its weakest pace since 2016 outside the pandemic.Statistics Canada reported real GDP fell 0.1% in June, the third straight monthly decline. For the quarter, GDP dropped 0.4% — an annualized 1.6% contraction.Exports collapsed 7.5% in the second quarter, reversing a 1.4% gain in the first. International exports of passenger cars and light trucks plummeted 24.7% as new U.S. tariffs took hold. Canada’s retaliatory measures also weighed on trade, with imports down 1.3%.Business spending fell 0.6%, dragged down by machinery and equipment. Other than during the pandemic, it was the weakest investment pace since late 2016.Consumers were the lone bright spot. Household spending rose 1.1% in the quarter, powered by a 5.6% jump in new trucks, vans and SUVs. Residential spending also grew 1.5%, led by a surge in new construction in B.C.But weakness spread in June, with goods-producing industries contracting 0.5% on the back of falling manufacturing and utilities, while service-producing industries edged up 0.1%.The labour market is showing cracks. Canada gained 83,000 jobs in June but lost 41,000 in July. The employment rate slipped to 60.7%, down 0.4 points since January.Economists warn Canada’s economic fate remains tied to Washington. A new trade and security deal could provide relief, but until then, businesses are expected to hold back on spending and hiring, deepening the slowdown.