Canadian embassy paid thousands for American right-wing media training

The Canadian Embassy in Washington paid a US consultant $2,000 an hour to explain how to properly talk with American right-wing media, according to federal records. The contract came despite repeated claims by then-Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly that Canada’s diplomats already had deep connections across American politics.According to Blacklock's Reporter, Signal Group Consulting LLC was hired March 17 for a US$6,000 fee plus expenses in exchange for three hours of “right wing message analysis” and media training. The sessions included a two-hour seminar on conservative outlets, along with a one-hour “executive level” review of the ambassador’s television appearances. Printed materials were also supplied.The contract followed earlier spending by the premiers’ Council of the Federation, which on February 5 retained a Washington lobbyist for US$85,000 a month to seek White House contacts.Joly had previously told reporters Canada’s diplomats had unique access to U.S. decision-makers, including then-President Donald Trump and his senior aides. She said both she and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau maintained close personal ties with the administration.