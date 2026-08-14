News

Canadian Embassy touts Trudeau’s Katy Perry romance amid US trade talks

Former PM Justin Trudeau and his new girlfriend Katy Perry at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival
Former PM Justin Trudeau and his new girlfriend Katy Perry at the 2026 Coachella Music FestivalScreengrabs from @katyperry on Instagram
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry
Department Of Foreign Affairs
Cdnpol
Canadian Embassy
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news