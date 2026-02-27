Canadian energy leaders warn against ‘self-sacrifice' on climate policy

A panel of oil and gas industry insiders at the Calgary Petroleum Club on February 26, 2026. (Left to right): Lisa Mueller (President and CEO of FutEra Power Corp.), Heather Exner-Pirot (Senior fellow and Director of Energy, Natural Resources and Environment at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute), Karen Ogen (CEO of First Nations Natural Gas Alliance), Trevor Ebl (President of Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, TC Energy), and Bryan Gould (Founder and Executive chair of Aspenleaf Energy). WS/David Wiechnik