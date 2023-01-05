Chickens eating larvae

Canadian farms use three times the number of antibiotics in poultry, pigs and cattle than the European Union, says the Public Health Agency. New figures point to increased risk of antimicrobial resistance in humans, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Surveillance is data for action,” said the Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System Report. The Agency said “14,000 Canadian deaths were associated with antimicrobial resistance.”

