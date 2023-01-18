The Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA) says it wants people to be prepared if police come to their homes to attempt to take away their guns.
“They have no plan, and they have no power to implement their plan,” said the CSSA in a Tuesday statement.
“But (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau and his licensed gun owner hating government is intent upon destroying our community and our culture, so we can’t assume they’ll just abandon their goals.”
It was revealed January 9 the Canadian government would launch its gun confiscation program in Prince Edward Island.
“Prince Edward Island will be used as a pilot and will be the first point of collection based on the smaller number of firearms,” said a Public Services and Procurement Canada transition book.
“As a result of lessons learned, gaps analysis and risk assessment would inform the second phase national rollout.”
The CSSA said the Canadian government will “come for our guns— assuming there isn’t a change in government.”
The statement said there are three rules people should follow if police try to take away their guns.
It said the first rule is to understand police officers are not around to help them if they are at the door. They have shown up to confiscate firearms or suspect a person of committing a crime.
The statement went on to say the second rule is silence is people’s best friend, as defined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It added people’s only response to police should be saying they retain their right to silence and demand to speak with their lawyer.
People should not be baited into making a comment incriminating them or doing an action which could result in physical damage to them. Should police demand entry into people’s homes without warrant, they should be denied entry.
The third rule is if police demand entry with a search warrant, gun owners should not physically resist. These officers will be tense because of their perception of them as dangerous.
People should comply with officers’ directions while demanding to see their lawyer. As soon as they are permitted, they should contact their lawyer.
The statement asked people to maintain their composure during the search. It said people should record all interactions using a cellphone or other device to have a record of what transpired.
People’s lawyers can use the audio and video evidence in court to defend their rights. In a perfect world, it said lawful gun owners would not have to worry about this scenario.
The CSSA concluded by saying people live in a world “where political agendas trump common sense and decency.” It said it is infuriating.
“But do not allow your righteous indignation to put you in a position where police fear for their lives and do something stupid to you,” it said.
The Alberta government sent instructions to the RCMP in September to dismiss direct orders from the Canadian government to enforce its semi-automatic weapon buyback program.
“This is politically motivated confiscation,” said Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro.
“It will not make Alberta a safer place.”
.@shandro said it is politically motivated confiscation. Will not make Alberta a safer place. pic.twitter.com/DJ8WZZm467— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) September 26, 2022
(4) comments
No doubt Ottawa will not want Western Canada knowing what happens in PEI until it is too late, just like elections.
.
The organization doing the collecting are about to become the most hated people in Canada everybody will have to do their part and make them uncomfortable anywhere they go or service they need. Do not help these people with anything they don’t deserve your respect there a national disgrace
This is god info for all law abiding people not just firearms owners, thanks for punt listing this, anyone from the federal government, including their gestapo cannot be trusted.
Good comment. 👍. A good rule to live by is to never, ever, ever trust a cop. They’ve made it very clear over the last two years who they work for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.