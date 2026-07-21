Canadian firm Magellan Aerospace selected to produce M-72 anti-tank weapon for CAF

CALGARY — Canadian aerospace company Magellan Aerospace has been selected by the federal government as the firm that will produce the M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).Magellan, which is based out of Mississauga, ON, has been awarded the contract under the Munitions Supply Program with the selection of a domestic manufacturer, highlighting the federal government's commitment to boost domestic defence production.The announcement also comes as Canada continues to boost its military spending, with the federal government committing to spend 5% of GDP on defence by 2035."This agreement represents a milestone for Magellan Aerospace and for Canada’s defence objectives,” said Magellan's Vice President Haydn Martin."We are ensuring a sovereign manufacturing capability that will strengthen Canada’s national security, and maintain high-value employment, and provide the Canadian Armed Forces with a secure, resilient domestic source of critical defence equipment.”.The M72 Light Anti-Tank Weapon is a portable, shoulder-launched, anti-armour weapon able to be quickly deployed in combat. It has been described by its manufacturer as one of the most combat-proven and cost-efficient weapons of its kind in the world.The weapon has been used by the CAF since the late 1960s and has also been used by the United States for a similar amount of time.As per the federal government's commitment, the M72 will be manufactured in Canada, but the overall cost of the procurement has not been announced nor the number of weapons the CAF will receive.