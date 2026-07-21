News

Canadian firm Magellan Aerospace selected to produce M-72 anti-tank weapon for CAF

Federal government announces contract to produce new anti-tank weapon for military awarded to Mississauga-based firm
Canadian soldiers use the M72A5-C1 Light Anti-Tank Weapon
Canadian soldiers use the M72A5-C1 Light Anti-Tank WeaponCpl Jay Ekin
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Army
Canadian military procurement
Magellan Aerospace
Anti-tank weapon
M-72 anti-tank weapon
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news