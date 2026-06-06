News

Canadian food insecurity climbs to 24% as cost-of-living pressures persist

A new Food Bank Canada report finds one in five Canadian food bank clients are employed — while cost of living pressures persist, and food insecurity in the country rises to 24%.
Grocery shopping Canada
Grocery shopping CanadaChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Unemployment Rate
Food Affordability
#cdnpoli
Food Professor
Canadian grocery prices
cost-of-living
food insecurity climbs to 24%
2026 poverty report card
agrifood lab
Food bank Canada
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news